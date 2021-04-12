Lana Capooth Creed
April 8, 2021
Funeral services will be held for Lana Capooth Creed, age 54, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., service time at 2:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Carl Heberg will officiate the services.
