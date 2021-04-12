April 12, 2021

  • 81°

Lana Capooth Creed

By Staff Report

Published 4:05 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

April 8, 2021

Funeral services will be held for Lana Capooth Creed, age 54, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., service time at 2:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Carl Heberg will officiate the services.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar