Khayla Pointer Invited to 2021 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball player Khayla Pointer accepted an invitation to attend the 2021 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials in Columbia, South Carolina.

Pointer is one of 20 invited to attend to the team trials, which will be held at the University of South Carolina April 18-21.

“The AmeriCup is a national level competition with some of the best players in the Americas,” said Jennifer Rizzotti, chair of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee.

USA National Team head coach Dawn Staley (South Carolina) will serve as head coach of the USA AmeriCup Team, and she will be assisted by University of Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and Rizzotti, 2021 USA National Team assistant coach.

Invitations to the trials were issued by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee and USA Women’s Senior National Team Committee.

The 5-7 guard from Marietta, Georgia, will compete at a high-intensity level amongst players from different schools around the country for a spot on the USA National Team. Being invited is a recognition in itself and identifies Pointer to be one of the best.

Pointer started all 22 games and averaged 16.9 points a game, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists this past season for the LSU women’s team.

A total of 12 players will be selected to help the team claim gold and advance to the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament.

About USA Basketball

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and chaired by retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, USA Basketball is a nonprofit organization and the national governing body for basketball in the United States. As the recognized governing body for basketball in the U.S. by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), USA Basketball is responsible for the selection, training and fielding of USA national teams that compete in FIBA-sponsored five-on-five, 3×3 and esports international competitions, as well as for some national competitions and for the development of youth basketball. USA Basketball currently ranks No. 1 in all five of FIBA’s world-ranking categories, including combined, men’s, women’s, boys and girls.