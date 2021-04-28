James Tarver

James “Tony” Tarver of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away at the age of 45 on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

Tony was a lifelong resident of Pearl River County. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing, camping and ATV activities. Tony loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife Sheila Cresong Tarver; mother, Beedie Stockstill Tarver; sons, David Allen Butcher and Ryan Michael Butcher (Caitlin); daughters, Destiny Tarver (Dylan Rosine) and Shelby Tarver; sister, Sarah E. Ryall (Ron); grandchildren, Devin Rosine, Derek Rosine, Elizabeth Butcher, Wyatt Butcher, Elizabeth Snow, McKayle Snow, Crimson Cresong, Charles and Jennifer Snow.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Anthony Tarver.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.