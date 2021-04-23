Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges

Jackson, Miss – Ronnie Antwoine Arnold, 20, of Jackson, pled guilty today before Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and crack-cocaine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Jackson Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

On December 19, 2018, Jackson police officers stopped a car driven by Arnold. Inside the car, Arnold possessed a backpack that contained methamphetamine, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, all individually wrapped. In addition to the narcotics, Arnold possessed $1,290 cash. Arnold was arrested by Jackson police and later released by the State on bond.

On June 25, 2019, Arnold was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On June 27, 2019, Arnold again sold drugs, this time crack cocaine. Arnold was subsequently arrested by the FBI and ordered to be detained until trial on the federal indictment. While detained and awaiting trial, Arnold was indicted by a federal grand on February 12, 2020, for possessing with intent to distribute the crack cocaine he sold while out on bond in June 2019.

Arnold remains in federal custody and will be sentenced on July 27, 2021, by Judge Jordan. He faces a penalty of up to 40 years in prison and up to $4,000,000 in fines.

These cases were investigated by the Jackson Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Bert Carraway is the lead prosecutor.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry, and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.