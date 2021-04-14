Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery of Jackson Ice Company Gas Station

Jackson, Miss. – Timothy Dante Alexander, 27, of Jackson, pled guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, to brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On August 27, 2020, Timothy Dante Alexander robbed the Jackson Ice Company gas station on Jefferson Street at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows Alexander entering the store with a gun and walking behind the counter. Alexander pointed the gun at the store clerk and took $1000 cash from the register. Alexander was later apprehended wearing the same clothing in the surveillance video, a backpack as seen in the video, a gun and approximately $1000 in cash.

Alexander will be sentenced on July 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. and faces a minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum of life, as well as a potential maximum fine of $250,000.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chris Wansley.