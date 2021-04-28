Golden Eagles Sign Junior-College Point Guard Walyn Napper

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss head men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner has announced his third addition to the 2021-22 roster in point guard Walyn Napper.

“Walyn Napper is one of the top junior-college prospects in the country,” Ladner said. “He played at one of the top programs in the country in Dodge City. He’s a winner and scores, creates for others and plays hard. He does and is capable of doing whatever is necessary to impact winning. He’s a tough, hard-nosed guard who fits the ‘toughness’ criteria that Southern Miss is famous for. We couldn’t be more excited with our growing recruiting class.”

Napper began his career at the College of Central Florida, where he averaged 16.5 points and 6.4 assists per game. The Columbia, S.C., native also played with recent Golden Eagle signee and St. John’s transfer Isaih Moore in high school. This past season, he averaged 20.0 ppg, including four games of 30-plus points and seven with 10 or more field goals. The floor general also averaged 8.0 assists per game, reaching double-figures six times.

Dodge City also produced two-year Southern Miss starter Raheem Watts (2015-17), who later enjoyed an overseas pro career.

Southern Miss’ 2021-22 Signees

Rashad Bolden: 5-11, Fr., G, Jackson, Miss. (St. Andrew’s Episcopal HS)

Isaih Moore: 6-10, F, Sr., Columbia, S.C. (St. John’s)

Walyn Napper: 6-0, G, Jr., Columbia, S.C. (Dodge City CC)