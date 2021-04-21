Faith Melkie

Funeral Services for Faith Imogene Melkie, age 83, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, were held Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11:00 am.. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Deacon Doug McNair officiated the service.

A native of Louisiana, she was a registered nurse and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Faith will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Joseph LeBlanc, Sr. and Ethel Marie Quave LeBlanc; and her brothers, Samuel Joseph LeBlanc, Jr. and Paul Allen LeBlanc.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Frank G. Melkie; her son, Marc (Allison) Melkie; her granddaughters, Madeleine Melkie and Eleanor Melkie; her sister, Claire King; and several nieces and nephews.

Obituary and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.