Driver killed in single vehicle crash on LA 41

Pearl River– On Saturday, April 24th, 2021, at 8:30 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 41 near Onnis Evans Rd. in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the life of the driver. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending proper identification and notification to next of kin.

The preliminary on scene investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as the driver was traveling southbound on LA 41 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado near Onnis Evans Rd. For reasons still under investigation, the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway, through a ditch, and impacted a tree.

The driver was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in this crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology tests are pending analysis.

While not all crashes are survivable, there is no question that wearing a seatbelt increases your chances of surviving a crash. The importance of wearing a seatbelt is enhanced in pick-up trucks, as they are twice as likely to overturn. Despite the increased risk, data from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission indicates that pick-up drivers and their passengers are less likely to wear their seatbelts. Please, speak to your loved ones about the importance of wearing a seatbelt, avoiding distractions, and never driving impaired. Taking these simple precautions leads to safer roadways for everyone.