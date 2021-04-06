April 6, 2021

  • 63°

Covington man dies in two vehicle collision on I-10

By Special to the Item

Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Tyler Pierre 24, of Covington, LA was traveling west on I-10. A 2005 Ford F650 driven by Rodney McIntyre, 67, of Denham Springs, LA was also traveling west on Interstate 10. Both vehicles made contact causing the Nissan Altima to lose control. Tyler Pierre received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar