Coroner identifies woman killed in St. Tammany Parish golf cart incident
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the woman killed in a golf cart accident yesterday near Abita Springs.
Valentina Briyukova, 85, of 27563 Snead Road, Abita Springs, was killed when a golf cart in which she was riding overturned, pinning her neck beneath the roll bar. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
