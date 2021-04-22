Coroner identifies woman killed in St. Tammany Parish golf cart incident

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the woman killed in a golf cart accident yesterday near Abita Springs.

Valentina Briyukova, 85, of 27563 Snead Road, Abita Springs, was killed when a golf cart in which she was riding overturned, pinning her neck beneath the roll bar. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.