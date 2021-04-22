April 22, 2021

Coroner identifies woman killed in St. Tammany Parish golf cart incident

By Special to the Item

 St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the woman killed in a golf cart accident yesterday near Abita Springs.
 Valentina Briyukova, 85, of 27563 Snead Road, Abita Springs, was killed when a golf cart in which she was riding overturned, pinning her neck beneath the roll bar.  She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
