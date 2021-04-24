Chamber holds annual membership meeting, Chef Challenge

Members of the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce heard an update from the president of the Board of Directors and then enjoyed a luau style cook off event at Sun Roamers RV Resort where the best food and booth was chosen by the attendees.

Board President Mark Stockstill said the Chamber’s finances are in line, bringing in more revenue than there are expenses. However the plan is to increase revenue by 10 percent by increasing memberships, sponsorships and providing more benefits to those members.

The events that have been popular in the past will continue, and those recently revived will also come back this year. The golf tournament that serves as a fundraiser for the annual scholarships provided to two students each at Pearl River Central High School and Picayune Memorial High School will continue. Stockstill said the plan is to increase those fundraising efforts so three scholarships can be provided to students at each of those schools.

Some of the goals established for this year include establishing the Chamber as a 501C3 so a foundation can be established and more grant funding opportunities will be available.

The recently revived Leadership Program will continue, partnerships with the county and surrounding areas will be built upon and a signature event will be held in August.

With COVID-19 restrictions eased in Mississippi, the Chamber has gotten back to holding its regular events, including Morning Call Breakfast, Just for Fun Lunch, ribbon cuttings and soon After Hours events will return, Stockstill said.

Chamber Executive Director Terry Farr said a new event will also be held, a golf tournament just for women. It will be a putt putt style competition and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Puttin on the Pink, a local organization that helps breast cancer patients receive the help they need.

After the meeting, attendees were invited to try the various food prepared by local businesses and one individual entrant in the Chef’s Challenge. Entries were submitted by Italian Grill, Slim’s Soda & Sandwich Shop, Dixie Que and Police Chief Freddy Drennan.

After trying all of the offerings, attendees were asked to vote for their favorite food and favorite booth. Dreannan and his wife Glenda, won both categories.