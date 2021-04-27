Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying shoplifter

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M who allegedly shoplifted a pair of “Versace” sunglasses, total value approximately $250.00 dollars. The reported incident took place in the 2600 block of Beach Blvd. on April 11, 2021 at about 4:15pm. The unknown B/M, pictured below, allegedly stole the sunglasses and left the area by unknown means. The B/M was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, with an orange safety vest, blue jeans, he also was reported to be “in his forties (40’s) and tall”.