Women’s Tennis Defeats LA Tech, 5-2, for Fourth-Straight Win
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Southern Miss completed the weekend women’s tennis sweep with a 5-2 win over LA Tech on Sunday.
The victory came on the heels of a 4-2 defeat of UAB Friday. With a 7-2 overall and 3-1 C-USA mark, it marks the team’s most league wins since 2013.
Southern Miss continued its red-hot doubles play with 6-4 and 6-0 wins on Nos. 2 and 3. Ebru Zeynep Yazgan also made light work of LA Tech’s Alexia Romero, who entered 9-5 for the spring, with a 6-2, 6-4 decision. It moved her to 8-1 on the year.
Suhana Das and Katia de la Garza’s shutout on doubles advanced them to 3-0 in league play alone. De la Garza, who clinched the UAB victory, also earned a 6-4, 7-5 win on No. 1.
The Golden Eagles return to action Wednesday at Nicholls, followed by a Saturday doubleheader with Xavier and Loyola of Louisiana.
Singles competition
1. Katia de la Garza (USM) def. Leonie Schuknecht (TECH) 6-4, 7-5
2. Sarha Medik (USM) def. Anastasiia Salenko (TECH) 6-0, 6-3
3. Monique Burton (USM) def. Ilana Tetruashvili (TECH) 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)
4. Ebru Zeynep Yazgan (USM) def. Alexia Romero (TECH) 6-2, 6-4
5. Madalena Amil (TECH) def. Stephanie Booth (USM) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6)
6. Claudia Oravcova (TECH) def. Tanit Lopez (USM) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Monique Burton/Stephanie Booth (USM) vs. Leonie Schuknecht/Ilana Tetruashvili (TECH) 5-5, unfinished
2. Ebru Zeynep Yazgan/Sarha Medik (USM) def. Alexia Romero/Claudia Oravcova (TECH) 6-4
3. Suhana Das/Katia de la Garza (USM) def. Anastasiia Salenko/Madalena Amil (TECH) 6-0
