March 18, 2021

Funeral Services for William G. “Bill” O’Meara, age 85, of Perkinston, MS, who passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Unity Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Born in Dayton, OH, he was a lifelong resident of MS who was a pipe line welder. He was a US Navy Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who was dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children and his first wife, Nellie Jo Young O’Meara; his second wife, Janice Howell O’Meara; his parents, Walter John O’Meara and Donna Jeanette Calvert O’Meara; sons, William G. O’Meara Jr. and Walter Arelious O’Meara; grandsons, William Dalton O’Meara and Kevin Moran Jr.; sisters, Patricia Buckbrough and Constance Hull; brothers, Walter John O’Meara and Charles O’Meara.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Terral Dean O’Meara; grandchildren, Angel Palmasino, Terral Dean (Stephanie) O’Meara Jr., Tabitha O’Meara, Michael Perry Stann Jr., Ashley Stann, Walter Moran, and Brooke Moran; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Weaver; brother, Larry John (Kathryn) O’Meara; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.