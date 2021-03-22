Pearl River softball splits with East Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team earned a sweep with East Mississippi on Saturday, claiming Game 1 15-1 in five innings before falling 5-4 in Game 2.

Saturday’s doubleheader served as PRCC’s Colon Cancer Awareness Day as the Wildcats honored those who have battled and are continuing to fight the illness.

GAME 1

The Wildcats (14-8 overall; 7-5 MACCC) scored the game’s first run in the first on a Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County) groundout. East Mississippi (2-18; 2-12) struck back in the top of the second but it was all PRCC after that.

PRCC put up a five spot in the second to jump ahead 6-1. Abigail Thexton (Sumrall) jumpstarted things with a two-run homer. A McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central) single pushed PRCC’s lead to 4-1 and then Passeau doubled in two more runs.

Aunie Rethmeyer (Belle Chasse, La.) delivered a two-run homer over the center field wall to open a seven-run third. Holder hit a liner over the right fielder’s glove for a two-run triple and then came around to score on a chopper from Passeau. Erin Daughtery (Vancleave) and Makiya Hunter (Jackson; Clinton Christian Academy) each singled in runs to give PRCC a 13-1 advantage.

Rethmeyer led off the bottom of the fourth with another home run. Promise Shanks (Waynesboro; Wayne County) flashed her speed later in the frame, scoring from first on a grounder and throwing error for a 15-1 lead.

The Wildcats combined for 14 hits, with Holder and Rethmeyer each tallying three. Holder, Passeau and Rethmeyer each tied for the team lead in RBIs with three.

Lindsay Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Texas) struck out one batter in her lone inning of work. Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy) struck out six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.

GAME 2

The Wildcats opened the scoring in Game 2 in the second inning, plating runs on a Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central) ground out and Kambryn Chaisson (Picayune) sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

A two-run double in the fourth by EMCC tied the game and then the Lions plated two more runs in the top of the fifth to pull ahead 4-2.

The Wildcats responded in the bottom half of the frame. After Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County) led off the bottom of the fifth with a triple she came around to score on a groundout. Another groundout plated Taelor York (Choctaw; Clinton Christian Academy) to tie the game 4-4.

EMCC once again shot ahead in the top of the sixth with a solo homer and that was all EMCC needed to claim the victory.

Madelyn Burch (Franklinton, La.; Bowling Green) struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings. She also surrendered five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. Danielle Lalonde (Cecilla, La.) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.

NEXT UP

The Wildcats are back at home Wednesday when they host Hinds for a 4 p.m. doubleheader.