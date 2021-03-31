Pearl River invites prospective students to ‘GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience’

By Alexandra Kennedy

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is inviting all prospective students to its Poplarville Campus on April 20 for a fun and informative event “GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience.”

The Wildcat Experience is a chance for future Wildcats to enjoy a free fun event where they can experience college life activities while also getting answers to all their important questions about the onboarding process of becoming a Wildcat. The come-and-go event will be held on PRCC’s Poplarville Campus, 101 Hwy 11 North, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and is open to any prospective students.

“Our institution listened to the needs of our future Wildcats who desire an opportunity to visit campus, observe what college life looks like and speak one-on-one with representatives from each department that can answer their questions and concerns,” Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Candace Harper said. “The Wildcat Experience is an open event that allows all those interested in becoming a Wildcat an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled and relaxed come-and-go event where the Wildcat Way will be on live display. PRCC has so much to offer, and we want those high school seniors and non-traditional students thinking of joining our family to know that success doesn’t just come and find you, you have to go out and get it.

“We are prepared and ready to help you get there.”

Free popcorn, cotton candy and plenty of photo opportunities will welcome future Wildcats to the centrally located event on The Green at Centennial Courtyard. Games, activities and prizes will be available to prospective students as well as a variety of informational booths representing all PRCC locations. The booths will include student organizations and activities; academic and career and technical instructors; Admissions, Financial Aid, Housing and Veterans Affairs representatives; Athletics and much more.

Not only will prospective students have the opportunity to fill out their PRCC Admissions Application on site at the event, they will also be given vouchers to a variety of college life activities that same day, including the PRCC baseball game at 3 p.m., soccer match at 5 p.m., yoga session on the lawn at 6 p.m., and the Pearl River Choir Concert at 7 p.m.

The first 250 people to pre-register for the event will be entered into a drawing for a half-tuition scholarship and those that register before April 12 will receive a free t-shirt when they arrive. Potential students must be in attendance to receive gifts and/or accept winnings.

“The Office of Recruitment is excited to host our Wildcat Experience on April 20,” Director of Recruitment Richard Gleber said. “It is always a rewarding and fun day for our recruiters when they can host our future Wildcats. The Wildcat Experience is a great day for students to meet members of the PRCC family and complete an admissions application along with experiencing PRCC student life. Our ultimate goal is to help ease our future Wildcats’ transition into the next step of their educational journey.”

Students can register for the Wildcat Experience by visiting PRCC.EDU/wildcatexperience.