Page Adam, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Page Adam, a sixth grade teacher at the Middle School of Poplarville, is Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She teaches math and science to the students of the school, and has been teaching for 19 years; 14 of those years have been at the Middle School of Poplarville.

She loves to teach because she enjoys getting to know her students and building relationships with them.

“I love getting to watch them learn and grow throughout the school year. It’s a blessing to be part of their success.”

The most important thing she wants her students to learn is that anyone can learn math.

“We may learn differently, but we can all learn. Math is not scary or just for ‘smart’ people. Math can be fun,” Page said.

Page grew up in Pascagoula and graduated from Pascagoula High School. Her teaching career began in 2000 and has taught sixth grade students the entire time. She said she enjoys that age group because they keep her on her toes.

“My favorite thing about teaching is seeing their faces when they have realized they have learned something new,” Page said. “I also love to have fun with them.”

In her free time she spends time with her family, which includes her husband Scott and their two children, Emmaly and Brennan. They like to watch movies, go to restaurants or cook together at home.

“My favorite time with family is when we talk, laugh and have a good time,” Page said.