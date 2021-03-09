MBI undercover human trafficking operation leads to arrests

JACKSON, Miss. – On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover human trafficking operation in Lauderdale County, which resulted in the arrests of two individuals and the recovery of four human trafficking victims.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will continue to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying human trafficking victims and separating them from their perpetrators,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of MBI.

“This collaborative effort of state agencies and local departments ensures the success of our mission regarding human trafficking.”

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force and the Pearl Police Department also assisted in the operation, which resulted in the arrests of the following individuals: James T. Boylan, 43, was charged with human trafficking; and Guy Hammonds, 52, was charged with human trafficking.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.