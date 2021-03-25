Joint drug trafficking arrest results in seizures

JACKSON, MS – On March 22, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Hattiesburg Police Department located and arrested Kyle Philip in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Philip, 26, was charged with Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – THC Oil. These charges were the result of a seizure of approximately 250 grams of marijuana and 11 grams of THC oil that occurred on March 6, 2021.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed on Philip’s residence. This warrant resulted in an additional seizure of approximately 1,500 grams of THC edibles, 800 grams of marijuana, and 10 grams of hashish. Philip was transported to the Lamar County Jail and booked on these charges. On March 23, 2021, Philip’s bond was set at $40,000. It is anticipated that Philip could face additional charges in this ongoing investigation.

“The teamwork displayed by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Hattiesburg Police Department has resulted in the removal of a significant amount of drugs from our communities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “These agencies continually work to ensure the safety of the citizens of Mississippi. Their efforts are always appreciated.”