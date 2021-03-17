ICC’s Kirk captures milestone softball victory

FULTON, Miss. – With a 9-1 win in six innings at Mississippi Delta, Itawamba Community College’s Head Softball Coach Andy Kirk picked up the 500th victory of his softball coaching career.

Kirk joined the ICC family in 2011 after 13 years in the Mississippi public school system and two years coaching collegiate baseball at Delta State University and Ball State University.

During his 10 years as head coach of the Indians, Kirk has achieved a record of 316-110 along with a Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Tournament Championship (2019), National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament runner-up (2019), a seventh place finish in the NJCAA DII National Tournament (2019), MACCC Regular Season Championship (2018), MACCC Tournament runner-up (2018) and Top 10 NJCAA rankings.

The Indian program had eight-straight seasons with 30 or more wins before COVID ended a promising 2020 season. Ten of his players have earned NJCAA and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American status and 18 were NJCAA and NFCA All-Region selections in eight seasons.

While his programs are no stranger to success on the diamond, they are equally successful in the classroom being ranked among the Top 10 in NJCAA Team GPA each season.

In 2002, Kirk helped launch the West Union High School fast pitch program and won his first softball championship in 2009. He also has state championships as an assistant boys basketball coach at New Albany (1997) and head golf coach at West Union (2003). Kirk also led the women’s basketball team to three North State Tournament appearances.

Kirk stepped away from the high school softball coaching ranks with a record of 188 wins and 101 losses over 10 seasons.

The Indians are currently 16-4 on the season and 8-2 in conference play with 20 games left during the regular season.

For more information on ICC softball and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on social media (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.