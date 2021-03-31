Bobbie Jean Roberts
March 22, 2021
Bobbie Jean Roberts, departed this world on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the age of 68 in her home surrounded by her loving daughters. No services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
