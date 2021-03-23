March 23, 2021

  • 61°
Matlock

Biloxi PD looking for missing man

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to locate a 20 year old B/M reported missing, last seen in the area of the Golden Nugget Casino on 22 March 2021. Ladarvus Ockeyoun Matlock was reported to have been in an altercation while visiting Biloxi. Ladarvus is described as 5’06” 130 lbs., has medium skin tone with a birth mark on his upper lip, and has severe Asthma.

