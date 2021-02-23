Pearl River’s Diamond Jones and Turner Swistak named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. —Pearl River standouts Diamond Jones (Gonzales, La.; East Ascension) and Turner Swistak (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week.

DIAMOND JONES

Jones helped the volleyball team post a 1-1 record on the week, including a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 (25-14, 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 17-15) victory over Pensacola State College. In both the PSC victory and the 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-13, 25-16) defeat at Lawson State, Jones led PRCC (4-4 overall) with 17 and 19 kills respectively.

As a permanent fixture in coach Haley Chatham’s lineup, Jones has excelled for PRCC this year. Her 124 kills are tops on the team. Additionally, her 5.90 kills-per-set ranks No. 1 in the NJCAA.

TURNER SWISTAK

Swistak turned in a strong performance in Pearl River’s 13-2 victory at Meridian on Sunday. The freshman right-hander scattered three hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings, surrendering just one run to improve to 2-0 on the season. He also struck out one Eagle in the run-ruled contest.

On the year, Swistak is 2-0 with six strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings of work for No. 7 PRCC (8-2).

NEXT UP

Both teams are back in action Tuesday. The volleyball Wildcats travel to Gadsden State for a 6 p.m. start, while the baseball team hosts Southwest for a 2 p.m. first pitch. The baseball games will be livestreamed at PRCCMedia.com/gold and will also be available at WRJWRadio.com.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Feb. 15: Earl Smith (Men’s basketball) and Brandy Scott (Women’s Basketball)

Feb. 8: Hannah Embry (Softball) and Von Seibert (Baseball)

Feb. 1: Otashae Burrage (Women’s basketball) and Jariyon Wilkens (Men’s basketball)

Nov. 16: Noah Mitchell (Football)

Nov. 9: Jakob Greer (Football)

Nov. 2: Tavion Smith (Football)

Oct. 19: Jakob Greer (Football)

Oct. 12: Noah Mitchell (Football)

Oct. 5: Jairus McFarland (Football)

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.