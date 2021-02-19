Pearl River announces volleyball, baseball and softball schedule updates

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River has finalized several more schedule changes due to ongoing winter weather throughout Mississippi.

VOLLEYBALL

This weekend’s volleyball tournament at Itawamba has been cancelled. The Wildcats will still visit Lawson State at 5 p.m. Friday. Coach Haley Chatham also announced two more changes. PRCC has added a home match for 4 p.m. Feb. 26 against Northwest. Additionally, PRCC will now host Itawamba at 4 p.m. March 23; the match was originally scheduled to be in Fulton.

SOFTBALL

The Sun Chief Classic’s slate of games in Gulf Shores, Alabama, has been finalized. Pearl River will play Wallace Community College-Dothan at 2:30 p.m. Friday followed by a game against Wallace State-Hanceville at 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, Pearl River plays Coastal Alabama-East at 10 a.m. and then Bishop State at 12:15 p.m.

Coach Christie Meeks also announced the addition of a doubleheader at LSU-Eunice. The Region XXIII showdown will be April 1, starting at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

PRCC’s doubleheader at Jones College has been moved to Friday at noon. PRCC previously announced its games at Meridian have been moved to Sunday at noon.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.