February 21, 2021

Olive Carol Voiles Stockstill of Picayune, Mississippi passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Carol was a longtime resident of Picayune and a member of Westlawn Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughters, Denise Van Peski (Mike) of Picayune, Lynn Martin (Tony) of Poplarville, and Cindy Woods (David) of Lumberton; stepchildren; brother, Kenneth Voiles of Texas; sisters, Charlotte Earls of Columbia, Mississippi, Sharon Evans of Texas, and Sandra Grobe of Texas; Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rusty Stockstill; parents Louis Voiles and Louetta Voiles; son, Edward Earl Kellar, Jr.; granddaughter, Tehya Bryleigh Molina; and brother, Edward Voiles.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday March 6, 2021 at Westlawn Baptist Church officiated by Bro. James Reeves.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Pearl River County SPCA in memory of Carol Stockstill.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.