February 13, 2021

I will lift up my eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. Psalms 121:1-2

Nzenia “Tonya” Vaughn aka Mega T was born February 21, 1976 in Picayune, MS to late Carolyn Ruth Butler and Mac Shumake whom both preceded her in death.

Tonya was a great sister, aunt, best-friend, classmate and a faithful servant.

Tonya departed her life on, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at West Jefferson Hospital in New Orleans, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memories; four brothers, Glenn (Lasonya) Vaughn, Corey (Alice) Vaughn, and Tommy (Marie) Washington all of Picayune, MS and David (Jennifer) Trotter of Mobile, AL; three sisters, Cheryl (Kenneth) Duncan of Atlanta, GA, Tyra Askew of Birmingham, AL and Krystal Askew of Milwaukee WI; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

Visitations will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at noon at Picayune Cemetery. Pastor Kenneth Baker will officiate at the services. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.