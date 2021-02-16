Men’s Golf Completes Second Round at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss junior golfer Brian Richards (Gulf Breeze, Fla.) put together a second-round 74 to lead the Golden Eagles in the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, Monday, in Mobile, Ala.
Richards’ team round-low of 74 gave him a two-round total of 148 for a 47th-place tie in the event. Junior Brice Wilkinson (Madison, Miss.), who recorded a 71 on Sunday, came back with a 76 over the second 18 holes to sit one stroke ahead of Richards with a 147 and a 41st-place tie.
Senior Matt Lorenz (Gulf Shores, Ala.) added a 75 for a 151 total and a 62nd-place tie, while freshman Thongpipat Rattanayanon (Bangkok, Thailand) added a circuit of 78 for a 152 and a 69th-place tie. Freshman Warwick Purchase(Pretoria, South Africa) rounded out the Golden Eagle scoring with a 79 for a 157 total and an 80th-place tie.
Freshman Robbie Latter (Mississauga, Ont.), who is playing as a tournament individual, added rounds of 76 and 75 over the last two days for a 151 and a 62nd-place tie.
The Golden Eagles shot a team score of 303 to put them in 13th place in the 15-team event with a 598. Illinois collected a 12-under par 276 to hold a 550 team score, leading second-place Kent State by 11 strokes.
The final round will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday. Fans can follow the action by clicking here.
