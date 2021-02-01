Bulldogs Strong Start in First Round of UCF Challenge

ORLANDO – Following the first round of play, the Mississippi State women’s golf team finished the day 2-under par with a score of 286 and sit tied in eighth at the UCF Challenge.

“I am very encouraged by so many of the things this team did today,” said head coach Charlie Ewing. “Consistently throughout the whole day, we created opportunity after opportunity and that’s one of the best things you can do for yourself in the game of golf. We need to continue to trust that a higher level of conversion is coming. All day, we did a fantastic job of staying patient and keeping in the round even through the rough patches, and I’m very proud of that.”

Leading the Bulldogs, graduate Clara Moyano ended the day tied for 15th after shooting a 2-under par (70) round at the Eagle Creek Golf Club. Moyano rolled in three birdies for the day to record her lowest round of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Hannah Levi along with the sophomore duo of Ashley Gilliam and Abbey Daniel shot an even 72 in the first round, with a combined total of eight birdies, as four Bulldogs shot even or better in the first round.

Tied for 45th place, senior Blair Stockett wasn’t far behind her teammates with a 1-over par 73 score behind three birdies.

“Everybody had really strong stretches today,” said Ewing. “Clara and Hannah finishing as strong as they did was huge for this team on our second nine and should provide a good spark going into what are supposed to be challenging conditions the next couple of days.”

The Bulldogs are set to compete in the second round of event on Monday, as State will tee off at 7:00 a.m. CT. Fans can follow along with the live scoring at GolfStat.com.

UCF Challenge – First Round

Arkansas (273, -15) Kent State (276, -12)

T3. Miami (277, -11)

T3. Wake Forest (277, -11)

Houston (280, -8) Penn State (284, -4) Virginia (285, -3) Mississippi State (286, -2) Kentucky (289, +1) UCF (290, +2)

T11. Iowa State (291, +3)

T11. Kennesaw State (291, +3)

Michigan State (292, +4) Purdue (294, +6) College of Charleston (299, +11) NC State (303, +15) UNC-Wilmington (304, +16)

MSU Players- First Round

T15. Clara Moyano (70, -2)

T31. Ashley Gilliam (72, E)

T31. Hannah Levi (72, E)

T31. Abbey Daniel (72, E)

T45. Blair Stockett (73, +1)