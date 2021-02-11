Barber, Trolio to Compete at Jones Cup Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – Two representatives – Garrett Barber and Cohen Trolio – of the LSU men’s golf program will tee it up this Friday through Sunday at the 17th annual Jones Cup Invitational. Barber is a current LSU Tiger and Trolio signed his NLI to compete for the Tigers last November; Trolio will arrive in Baton Rouge in August for the 2021-22 season.

Jones Cup Info

The 2021 Jones Cup will be hosted in Sea Island, Georgia, at the Ocean Forest Golf Club. Barber and Trolio will play practice rounds on Thursday before getting the action started on Friday. It is a 54-hole tournament that runs Friday through Sunday afternoon. Barber will tee off at 7:20 a.m. CT on Friday and Trolio will go off at 7:10 a.m. CT.

Barber won the 2018 Jones Cup with a 4-under 212 that featured a final round charge of 6-under 66 to force a playoff with Theo Humphrey. Barber made quick work of Humphrey on the first playoff hole with a birdie to claim the title. The win made him the only player to ever win a Jones Cup Junior title (2016) and Jones Cup Invitational title (2018).

Barber’s 2018 title at the Jones Cup earned him an exemption to play in the 2018 RSM Classic, his first ever PGA Tour appearance. Playing as an amateur, he carded a four-round tally of 2-under 280 (71-65-71-73) to place tied for 76th.

Barber is currently averaging a career and team best 70.38 strokes per round in his junior season. He has played eight rounds this season with finishes of seventh at the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate and a tie for 16th at The Blessings Intercollegiate in the fall. Barber and the 16th-ranked LSU men’s golf team will begin their spring season February 12-14 at the Florida Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida (Mark Bostick GC).

Trolio is one of the top amateurs on the junior circuit. He plays his high school golf for Oak Hill Academy (West Point, Mississippi) and has led them to four straight team state titles. The righty turned heads in the summer of 2019 as he became the youngest player in the last 25 years to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur at the age of 17. The 2020 amateur season saw Trolio earn a sixth-place finish at both the Jones Cup and Dustin Johnson World Championships.