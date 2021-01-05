Born: August 7, 1942 – Died: January 2, 2021

Funeral service will be held graveside at East 8th Street cemetery on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in Picayune, Mississippi for Sylvia Ann Carter age 78 of Picayune, Mississippi who died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Jackson, MS.

The Reverend Brian Dees will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the East 8th Street cemetery in Picayune, Mississippi under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

A native of Picayune, Mississippi, she was a member of the Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sisters, Johnnie Mae Cooley of Picayune, MS, Pearlean Tillman of Picayune, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents Roosevelt and Ruby Carter and siblings Beaulah Nell Richardson, Roosevelt Carter, Jr. and Gloria Dunn.

Visitation will be held at Baylous Funeral Home, Picayune, MS on Saturday, January 9, 2021, 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.