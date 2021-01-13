January 13, 2021

Rebel Women’s Tennis Adds Miami to 2021 Schedule

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s tennis will compete against Miami (FL) in a non-conference match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. CT.

 

The Rebels will take on the Hurricanes in their first regular season dual match of the spring season. In 2020, Miami compiled a 6-4 (3-2 ACC) record, including wins against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Louisville. Ole Miss last competed against Miami at the Miami Fall Invitational in 2018. The Rebels could potentially face one other ACC opponent this season, No. 1 UNC, in the second round of the ITA National Team Indoors on Jan. 23.

 

The updated schedule for Ole Miss women’s tennis is listed below.

 

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis 2021 Schedule (Home Matches in Bold)

 

Sat./Sun.         Jan. 16-17          Memphis/Georgia Tech (Mississippi State Spring Invitational)
Friday              Jan. 22               Old Dominion (ITA National Team Indoors)
Saturday          Jan. 23              UNC/Notre Dame (ITA National Team Indoors)
Friday               Jan. 29              Miami (FL)
Tuesday          Feb. 2                vs. Memphis
Friday              Feb. 12              vs. North Alabama
Thursday          Feb. 18              at Missouri
Saturday           Feb. 20             at Arkansas
Friday              Feb. 26             vs. Georgia
Sunday            Feb. 28             vs. Tennessee
Friday               March 5             at LSU
Sunday             March 7             at Texas A&M
Thursday          March 11            at Alabama
Saturday           March 13           at Auburn
Bye Week         March 15-21      N/A
Thursday         March 25           vs. Florida
Saturday          March 27           vs. South Carolina
Friday                April 2                at Mississippi State
Thursday         April 8                vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday          April 10             vs. Kentucky
Bye Week         April 12-18          N/A
SEC Champ.    April 19-23          TBD

 

For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWTennis, on Facebook at OleMissWTennis and on Instagram at OleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter, @MarkBeyers.

