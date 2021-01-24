January 24, 2021

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Picked Ninth in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, January 24, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s tennis was voted to finish the 2021 season ninth among in-conference programs via the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released on Friday.

 

The ITA/Oracle No. 17 ranked Rebels were selected as the ninth best team by SEC men’s tennis head coaches. The Florida Gators were voted as the favorites to win the 2021 title, three points ahead of Texas A&M.

 

Ole Miss competed in three conference duals in the 2020 season, winning one match versus No. 48 Alabama. The Rebels concluded the 2020 season 10-4 (1-2, SEC). The SEC Men’s Tennis Championships were cancelled in 2020. In the last full season, the Rebels won five of 12 conference matches in 2019, including four victories against ranked opponents.

 

SEC Preseason Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll

 

Team                                          Points

1. Florida                                    123

2. Texas A&M                             120

3. Georgia                                   113

4. Tennessee                              101

5. South Carolina                        82

6. Kentucky                                 73

7. Mississippi State                     66

8. Alabama                                  64

9. Ole Miss                                 58

10. LSU                                       36

11. Arkansas                               29

12. Auburn                                  25

13. Vanderbilt                             20

 

For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMTennis, on Facebook at OleMissMTennis and on Instagram at OleMissMTennis, follow Coach Hansson on Twitter at @TennisToby.

