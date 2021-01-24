MGCCC schedules football tryout

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast head football coach Jack Wright will hold tryouts Feb. 8 at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium.

Wright invites all unsigned Mississippi high school seniors and MGCCC students to attend. Cost is $20.

Participants should bring cleats, tennis shoes, and weather-appropriate workout clothes. Proof of a current physical is required for the tryout. Registration starts at 3 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the tryout will be Feb. 9.

The tryout will include speed and agility drills, as well as position drills.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.