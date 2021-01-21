Melyia Grayson Earns Second C-USA Freshman of the Week Honor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Melyia Grayson has once again been awarded Freshman of the Week honors by Conference USA for her performances against Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

Grayson continues to shine in her first season as a Lady Eagle as she currently ranks second in the conference in field-goal percent at 60.3 and finished the weekend at just under 70-percent from the field. The Hattiesburg, Miss. native leads the Lady Eagles in scoring at 11.9 PPG, which is tops among C-USA freshman. She went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field in Friday’s game against Middle Tennessee, had a career-high four blocks in the contest and pulled down six rebounds. That performance earned Grayson her first career start on Saturday where she almost had her first career double-double, finishing the contest with eight points and nine rebounds. She knocked down a clutch pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory over the Lady Raiders.

Southern Miss will look to continue their winning ways next weekend as they return to Reed Green Coliseum to face off against UTSA. Tip-off is schedule for Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.