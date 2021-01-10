MACCC finalizes new format for 2020-21 basketball schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference has adopted a new format for the 2020-21 basketball season. The MACCC recently released a truncated schedule that will feature division-only matchups. Additionally, schools can play up to eight non-division games to fill out their schedules.

Another major change in 2020-21 is the implementation of mirrored or home-and-home scheduling. Instead of playing traditional doubleheaders with the men’s and women’s programs, one squad will play at home, while the other will go on the road to play the same opponent.

The change was adopted to help limit the size of traveling parties.

NON-DIVISION

Currently, PRCC’s men have two non-division games scheduled. The Wildcats will host Baton Rouge on Jan. 21 to open the season and then visit BRCC on March 22 to conclude the regular season.

MACCC SOUTH ACTION

The league schedule opens on Jan. 25, with Pearl River playing East Central. The women will host ECCC while the men will visit Decatur. The teams will alternate home and away for the duration of the schedule.

All PRCC home games are set for 6 p.m. starts. The conference’s presidents and athletic directors are currently finalizing attendance and post-season plans.

Below is the complete list of MACCC opponents and dates:

Jan. 25: East Central

Jan. 28: Jones College

Feb. 1: Meridian

Feb. 4: Copiah-Lincoln

Feb. 8: Hinds

Feb. 11: Mississippi Gulf Coast

Feb. 15: Southwest

Feb. 22: East Central

Feb. 25: Jones College

March 1: Meridian

March 4: Copiah-Lincoln

March 8: Hinds

March 15: Mississippi Gulf Coast

March 18: Southwest

Full schedules for the men’s and women’s programs are available at PRCCAthletics.com.

TUNE IN

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl River will only broadcast home contests during the regular season. Livestreams will be available at PRCCMedia.com. Carey Meitzler will once again call the action alongside Mark Franklin on WRJW 1320 AM and WRJWRadio.com.

PRCC MEN’S BASKETBALL

The PRCC men are coming off an unprecedented season in 2019-20. The Wildcats were the only undefeated team in the country at 28-0 and had earned the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Tournament — a first for Mississippi JUCOs — before the pandemic shut down the country last spring. Coach Chris Oney was named NJCAA Coach of the Year following the campaign. The men return three regulars from a year ago, including Earl Smith (Lanier; Jackson), Jariyon Wilkens (Biloxi) and JaRonn Wilkens (Biloxi).

PRCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Pearl River’s women’s team is coming off of a 15-win campaign that saw the Wildcats advance to the MACJC Tournament. The Wildcats return three regulars from last year’s squad, including Allanah Turner (Gulfport; West Harrison), Otashae Burrage (Carthage; Leake County) and Brieanna Miller (Moss Point). Alesha Temple (Oak Grove) redshirted last season.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

Patrick Ochs

Pearl River Community College

Director of Marketing & Communications

662-801-0931

pochs@prcc.edu

Twitter: @PRCCAthletics

Facebook: PRCCAthletics

The U.S. Department of Education is requiring strengthening of Title IX protections for survivors of sexual misconduct and to restore due process in campus proceedings ensuring all students/employees can pursue an education or have a working environment free from sex discrimination. Please read through the above policy and procedures. All questions regarding Title IX and Sexual Misconduct should be directed to Maghan James (Title IX Coordinator) at mjames@prcc.edu.

…

[Message clipped] View entire message

Attachments area