January 7, 2021

The LORD is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? Psalms 27:1

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at New Palestine Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Mr. Lee Anderson Jones was born October 15, 1958 to the late Otho Jones, Sr. and Ruby Lee Jones.

He was a proud member of the class of 1977 of Picayune Memorial High School where he served on many committees and in the band. He furthered his education at Jackson State University and Tougaloo College. He received his Bachelor of Science and later received his Masters as well. While at Jackson State he became a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. But above all he was a bold witness for Christ and loved to fellowship with others and talk about the goodness of the Lord.

He departed his earthly walk on January 7, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho Sr. and Ruby Lee Jones; two sisters, Janice Graham and Regina Hart; 2 brothers, Will Jones and John Jones; two aunts, Ida Mae Hart and Mary Smith.

Lee leaves to cherish his wonderful memories: a godson, Cameron Wade of Picayune, MS; four brothers, Otho Jones, Jr., Andre Jones both of Picayune, MS, James Jones and Henry Allen both of Laurel, MS; one sister, Syliva Jones of Houston, Tx; a very special niece, Ruby McMooain; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and very dear friends.

Lee was a great supporter of all those he met, and he had a great love for people. He will be truly missed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.