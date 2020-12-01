November 25, 2020

The Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me. – St. John 14:1

Graveside services for Mike Lee McDowell, 67, of Catahoula community will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at noon at Catahoula Cemetery. A visitation will be held from one hour prior to service. Pastor Kevin R. Hart will officiate at the service.

Mike Lee “Match Stem” McDowell was born February 22, 1953 in Lucedale, MS to the late Mr. & Mrs. Selven Lee, Sr. and Vera Mae McDowell.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Mike departed from this earthly world to join the Heavenly mansions in our Father’s house. Brother Mike attended the George County Schools in Lucedale, MS. At an early age Bro. Mile gave his life to Christ in Lucedale. He attended Little Providence Baptist Church and later, he joined Little Providence Baptist Church in Catahoula, MS with a full spiritual testimony. Mike was employed with the Silver Slipper Casino Hotel, Bay St. Louis, MS. He was a compassionate chef and enjoyed cooking for the staff and guest. During his early adult years, he hauled paper wood with his dad (family owned business). He enjoyed cooking, making special food dishes, watching football, taking football pools, fishing and writing poems. Very outspoken and to the point, enjoyed helping others, being with his family and friends (especially taking to his sister Stella everyday), watching the CNN channel, most of all watching his westerns. He also enjoyed planting different types of flowers.

Last but not least, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, driving and listening to music. His favorite saying, I might not have always been in my children life, but they love me. His other saying he used, I’m not worried.

After a long journey, Mike married Rose Marie, the love of his life on June 30, 2017. He said, “ Marie I am only going to marry one time, you are the one I have loved since 1976 and I have carried that torched, that love for you through my journey.”

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Selven Lee, Sr. and Vera Mae McDowell; one son, Christopher Goff; one sister, Patsy Ruth McDowell; six brothers, Mitch Moffett, Billy M. McDowell, Robert “Richard” McDowell, Jeremiah McDowell, Bobby McDowell, Selven “Randy” Lee McDowell, Jr.

Mike ‘Match Stem’ leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Rose Marie McDowell; his children, Charlotte (Terrance) Hess of Catahoula, MS, Kisha (Terron) Jones, of Jackson, MS, Shree (Alyfa) Roberts, of Wiggins, MS Maurressa Wells, of Pascagoula, MS, Sharlotte (Billy) Tucker, of Carriere, MS Adrian Boone , of Tampa, FL, Daron Boone, of Kansas City, MO, Terrrance Goff, of Catahoula, MS; three brothers, Jimmy Earl McDowell, of Lucedale, MS and Gary McDowell, of Bay St. Louis, MS, Darrell (Rita) Lawrence, of Lucedale, MS; three sisters, Brenda Saucier, of Bay St. Louis, MS, Stella McDowell, of Lucedale, Serenity McDowell, of Lucedale, MS; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.