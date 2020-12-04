Men’s Hoops Adds Two Home Games to Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has added a pair of games to its 2020-21 slate, rescheduling a pair of matchups originally set for Thanksgiving week. The Rebels plan to play Jackson State (Dec. 10) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 14) as part of their early non-conference schedule.

Ole Miss looks to begin the season against in-state foe Jackson State in The Pavilion (Dec. 10). The Tigers are led by former Ole Miss assistant coach Wayne Brent, who helped guide the Rebels to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his time in Oxford. Tipoff time is still to be determined depending on TV designation.

The Rebels continue their season-opening homestand against UNCW on December 12 (4 p.m. CT) as part of a doubleheader with the Ole Miss women’s basketball team. Two days later (Dec. 14), the men’s squad hosts Central Arkansas coached by Ole Miss alum Anthony Boone. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and Jackson State were scheduled to begin the season in Oxford, competing in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27). However, the tournament was canceled after the Rebels had to pause team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program. Ole Miss can resume team activities beginning December 7.

