December 18, 2020

Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14: 1

A walk-thru viewing was held Tuesday December 22, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery, for Marilyn Williams Thompson, 73, of Picayune, MS, who transitioned on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Picayune Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Rev. Henry Marshall will be the officiant.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father Jessie Williams Sr., mother Catherine Williams; her only son Reginald Bailey Sr.; two sisters, Cora Williams Garrett and Dorcas Gordon; two brothers, Jessie Williams Jr. and Albert (Clarence) Williams.

Survived by one daughter Yvette (Keith) Burton, Picayune, MS; two brothers, Paul (Clara) Williams, Anniston, AL & Julius (Deborah) Williams, Caroll, GA; one sister Venita (Thomas) Fondal, Slidell, LA; three granddaughters, Teraiz Moss, Picayune, MS, Sikia Bailey, Little Elm, TX and Regene Bailey, New Castle, DE; two grandsons, Reginald (Kiersten) Bailey Jr., New Castle, DE and Da’Keith Burton, Picayune, MS; four great-grandsons, Kaidyn Brooks, Reginald Bailey III, Karter Burton and Krue McInnis; three great-granddaughters Zoe Bailey, Bailee Brooks and Nola Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; one Aunt Betty Lucky of Las Vegas, Nevada; two life long friends Catherine Stubbs and Catherine Gaines.

Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.