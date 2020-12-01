Lula B. Jones Brown
Funeral service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., walk through viewing will be held 8 a.m. until noon at Baylous Funeral Home, for Lula B. Jones Brown, age 65, of Hammond, LA. A native of Picayune, MS, she loved her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Herbert Brown Jr., of Hammond, LA; 1 daughter, Consulla Felder of Hammond, LA; 1 son, Jeremy Brown of Hammond, LA.; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 step-children; step-mother Audrey Haralson; 9 brothers, Clarence Jones Jr., Arthur Jones, Willie Jones, Albert Jones, C.W. Jones, Ellis Haralson, Patrick Haralson, Darrick Haralson, Carlos Haralson; 6 sisters, Mattie M. Ross, Carrie McNair, Carolyn Woodson, Rewa Haralson, Leola Haralson, Charlene Haralson.
Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lula Ella Jones, Ellis Haralson Sr.; siblings Barbara Ellis and Rose Lee.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Debra Gail Johnson
November 27, 2020 Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me. – St. John... read more