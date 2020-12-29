Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on Dec. 29, 2020

Matthew Isaac Adams, 24, 926 Clover Circle; arrested Dec. 28, for possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Jeffery Lynn Anderson, 40, 2608 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested Dec. 21, for possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

Brett Joseph Daigle II, 30, 3 Easy St.; arrested Dec. 18, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and failure to appear.

Male juvenile, 15; arrested Dec. 15, for simple assault by threat.

Isah Lee Drummond, 48, 123 Marshall St.; arrested Dec. 23, for trespassing.

Jesus Jose Flores, 32, 1415 10th St. SW Unit 103, Loveland, Co.; arrested Dec. 29, for a hold for an out of state agency.

Brooke Ann Garvey, 40, 411 Woodglen Cove; arrested Dec. 17, for abuse of emergency telephone service and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Emani Shanicemae Haralson, 20, 109 Elmwood St.; arrested Dec. 27, for willful trespassing and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Michael Deshawn Hathorne, 32, 1007 Rosa St.; arrested Dec. 15, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Erik Hoffman, 39, 22196 Old Dossett Rd.; arrested Dec. 21, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Joshua David Jarrell, 40, 792 Henleyfield McNeil Rd., McNeil, Miss.; arrested Dec. 17, for possession of paraphernalia.

Kelton Devon Jones, 28, 971 Shirley; arrested Dec. 24, for possession of marijuana and shoplifting.

James Ernest Lavergne IV, 25, 1701 Adcox Rd.; arrested Dec. 17, for simple assault domestic violence.

Reid Andrew Leblanc, 28, 20080 North Necaise Rd., Kiln, Miss.; arrested Dec. 16, for failure to appear.

Gary Louper, 36, 2001 Highway 11 N. 29; arrested Dec. 15, for simple assault domestic violence.

Demond Lamont McGill Jr., 23, 205 North Delano Dr.; arrested Dec. 19, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a firearm, two counts of disobey traffic control device and failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals.

Donald Ray Rester, 51, 65284 Shingle Mill Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested Dec. 14, for failure to appear.

Joseph Edwin Ritchie, 39, 41 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested Dec. 17, for shoplifting.

Destiny Nicole Romine, 26, 31033 Pearson Cemetary Rd., Carriere, Miss.; arrested Dec. 21, for failure to appear.

Deborah A. Rushing, 24, 516 Southside St.; arrested Dec. 15, for false report of a crime and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a firearm.

Tevis Jerome Stanton, 19, 611 North Tonti St., New Orleans, La.; arrested Dec. 19, for a hold for an out of state agency.

Sonya Lynn Sumrall, 47, 94 Sam Mitchell Rd.; arrested Dec. 16, for transfer of a controlled substance.