10 ICC football players earn All-Conference Honors; two named MVP

Fulton, Miss. – The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Commissioner’s office released the All-Conference teams Friday with 10 Itawamba Community College football players receiving honors, and two named as MVP at their position.

Buddy Baughman (Shannon) was named North Division Offensive Lineman MVP and Tyrique Howard (Independence) was selected as Co-North Division Defensive Lineman MVP.

Baughman also earned North Division First Team honors along with wide receiver Qua Davis (Biggersville). Offensive lineman Ja’Vunta Woodall (Grenada) and running backs Jamarcus Quarles (Oxford) and Tyler Day (Little Rock, Ark.) were all named North Division Second Team.

Linebacker Corley Hooper (Ecru), defensive back Peyton Rea (Madison) and Howard earned First Team Defensive honors, and defensive lineman Tekoy Randolph (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) was named to the Second Team.

Running back and kick returner RJ Wilson (Independence) earned First Team Specialist honors for his special teams performance this season.

The Indians (2-3) finished the abbreviated season with a big 52-9 win over Holmes Community College on Nov. 19.