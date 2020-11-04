Picayune hopes to seal district title this week

The Picayune Maroon Tide must rebound this week after a close 42-35 loss to the Pascagoula Panthers.

The game was Picayune’s first opportunity to seal the district championship, but even after the loss, the Maroon Tide still has a chance to win the district and secure a number one seed when it takes on the Wayne County War Eagles this Friday.

Last week’s defeat was the first of the season for Picayune, so Head Coach Cody Stogner isn’t hitting the panic button. “Yeah we lost Saturday, but that was our first loss of the season. There’s nothing to freak out about. We’ll get out on the practice field and clean things up. I have to do a better job of making sure they show up ready to play,” Stogner said.

Stogner said there were some positives that can come from last week’s result.

A loss shows teams areas that need improvement, which will be vital to analyze and improve upon for Picayune as the Maroon Tide prepares for Wayne County.

“You never want to lose, but at the same time it’s a very good, humbling experience. You do learn a lot from a loss. We’ll get in the film room and correct our mistakes, then prepare to get back to where we want to be,” Stogner said.

Wayne County hasn’t played a game in three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols. The War Eagles had to forfeit two games after going into quarantine, and then earned a win last week when Long Beach had to forfeit. Stogner said he’s expecting Wayne County to come out ready to play and full of energy seeing as Friday night will be the War Eagles’ final game of the season. “They’re not going to make the playoffs, this is their last football game, so we’ll have to be ready to come out and play hard. As much talent and football tradition they have, we have to come out and match their intensity and effort. It’s going to be a dog fight,” Stogner said.

The game will take place at Picayune’s Lee-Triplett Stadium.