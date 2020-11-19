Pearl River women’s basketball adds fifth signee

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Coach Scotty Fletcher and his staff announced a fifth signee on Wednesday with the addition of Murrah’s TyRaven McGowan.

The forward joins a class that already includes DeSoto Central’s Rachel Hightower, Gulfport’s Amaijah Smith and Tupelo duo Jaliscia Florence and Halle Traylor.

According to MaxPreps.com, McGowan is coming off of a season where she averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Mustangs.

McGowan was also named to the MississippiGridiron.com preseason watch list.

Fletcher believes the 5-foot-11 forward will add a different dynamic to the incoming class.

“TyRaven is a huge piece to the puzzle and we feel she will also strengthen our roster for the future,” he said. “She is a strong face-up post player who has guard skills. Her ability to finish and attack the rim is the part I like most about her game. TyRaven is also an exceptional athlete and there is no doubt her game will continue to grow and develop.

“Coach Ross, her high school coach, has a known reputation for developing his players and we couldn’t be more excited for her to join the Wildcat family.”

GETTING STARTED

Due to COVID-19, the start of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s schedule was delayed. PRCC will open its season Jan. 20 at Northwest. The remainder of Pearl River’s schedule will be released at a later date.