Pearl River women sign two Tupelo standouts

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River women’s basketball coach Scotty Fletcher and his staff have had success in the northern portion of Mississippi this recruiting cycle. After signing DeSoto Central’s Rachel Hightower — in addition to Gulfport’s Amaijah Smith — during the early portion of the signing period, PRCC has trekked back to North Mississippi for its two latest additions.

On Tuesday, Fletcher announced the Wildcats have signed Tupelo’s Jaliscia Florence and Halle Traylor.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce the additions we have made to improve our program and roster for the future,” he said.

JALISCIA FLORENCE

Florence has been a standout for the Golden Wave for a few seasons and was named to MississippiGridiron.com’s Players to Watch list each of the last two seasons.

As a junior Florence averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.4 steals.

“Jaliscia is a special young lady who has a bright future in college basketball,” Fletcher said. “Her ability to get to the rim and finish is a trait that is desired by many. She is a strong combo guard who can really defend and her immediate presence will be beneficial to our program.”

HALLE TRAYLOR

Like Florence, Traylor was on MississippiGridiron.com’s most recent watch list. She played in the 2020 Mississippi North/South All-Star Game and was a third team selection to Delta Report’s 2020-21 Preseason All-State squad.

As a junior, Traylor averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 steals and 2.3 rebounds.

Fletcher believes Traylor has a lot of the same characteristics as former Wildcat and current McNeese State guard Mychala Linzy (Clinton).

“Halle is everything you want in a basketball player. She is an exceptional leader — and I mean exceptional. She embodies everything the student athlete stands for. She was also selected as Homecoming queen, serves as a cheerleader, and is the captain on her team,” he said. “She reminds me a lot of former Wildcat (Mychala) ‘Pooh’ Linzy; She will sacrifice her body and takes charges and can shoot the ball from long distance very well. Coach Justice and Coach Norwood do an amazing job in preparing their girls for the next level.

“Coach (Savannah) Carter did an incredible job of building a strong relationship with these special young women and their families.”

GETTING STARTED

Due to COVID-19, the start of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s schedule was delayed. PRCC will open its season Jan. 20 at Northwest. The remainder of Pearl River’s schedule will be released at a later date.