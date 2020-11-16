Pearl River brings in dynamic signing class

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The newest Pearl River women’s soccer signing class is brimming with potential. On Monday, PRCC coach Henrik Madsen announced the 10-player 2021 signing class.

The latest class is comprised of Alexis Cochran of East Central, Maddie Cooke of West Harrison, Emma Godfrey of Resurrection, Jessica Harrison of St. Patrick, Mackenzie McKinney of Gulfport, Delaney Owen of Gulfport, Breanna Stansberry of George County, Lola Taylor of Ocean Springs, Kayle Vincent of Gulfport and Aubrey Wawrek of Our Lady Academy.

ALEXIS COCHRAN

Cochran is an offensive-minded center midfielder who scored 11 goals and 12 assists for ECHS.

“She’s a versatile midfielder who can go box to box and also play out wide if we need her to,” Madsen said. “She can do a little bit of everything. She’s a good passer with a good shot.”

Cochran plays club for Gulf Coast United.

MADDIE COOKE

Cooke has built a reputation as one of South Mississippi’s premier defenders during her prep career.

In each of the last two seasons, Cooke has been selected to the Coast all-star game. She was also named West Harrison’s Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.

“Maddie is a very good centerback who can also play outside back if needed,” Madsen said. “She’s tough, fast and athletic.”

Cooke plays club for South Mississippi Soccer Club.

EMMA GODFREY

Madsen sees a lot of potential in Godfrey.

“She’s a towering centerback. She has great pace and should factor into set pieces for us,” he said. “Showing her versatility, she could also play up front if we need her or be a difference maker in the back.”

According to Maxpreps.com, Godfrey registered six goals last season.

Godfrey plays club for Gulf Coast United.

JESSICA HARRISON

Like a lot of her fellow Wildcats, Harrison has plenty of versatility. The St. Patrick standout should factor on one of the wings for PRCC.

“Jessica is good with either foot, good crosser of the ball, great finisher and has a nose for the goal,” Madsen said. “She can score some absolute world class goals and is everything you look for in an attacker.”

Harrison plays club for Gulf Coast United.

MAKENZIE MCKINNEY

Madsen expects McKinney to play a big role in PRCC’s defense.

“Makenzie is a versatile defender who can play all four spots along the back,” Madsen said. “She’s a good one-v-one defender, very physical, great in the air and can slide into the midfield if needed.”

McKinney was an instrumental part of Gulfport’s defensive efforts. As a unit, the Admirals compiled 12 shutouts a year ago and only allowed one team to score more than one goal all season.

McKinney plays club for Gulf Coast United.

DELANEY OWEN

A crucial signee for the Wildcats was Owen. Madsen expects the former Admiral to control the middle of the field.

“Delaney is a good, creative midfielder who covers the whole field with her movement and running,” he said. “She’s good on set pieces, good in the air. She has good vision and we’re hoping she’ll be our No. 10 who can get our forwards in on goal.”

Owen scored five goals with four assists as a junior.

Owen plays club for Gulf Coast United.

BREANNA STANSBERRY

Stansberry is a playmaker for the George County Rebels. During her prep career she has netted 17 goals overall with 16 assists. As a sophomore she set a career-high with nine goals. Last season, she netted seven goals with a career-high 10 assists.

“Breanna is a left sided player. She has a great left foot and is a great crosser,” Madsen said. “We’re looking forward for her to bring some goals and assists to the Wildcats.”

LOLA TAYLOR

Taylor heads into her senior season looking for an expanded role with perennial power Ocean Springs. She was a member of the Greyhounds’ 2019 MHSAA Class 6A State Championship Team and was named Ocean Springs’ “Most Improved” player following the season.

“Lola is a versatile center mid, very hard worker who’s good on the ball with good vision. She’ll look to provide a spark in the midfield when on the ball.”

Taylor plays club for Gulf Coast United.

AUBREY WAWREK

Wawrek should be a player who can impact the game anywhere on the pitch. Regardless of her position, Madsen said he expects the Our Lady Academy standout to be a difference maker.

“Aubrey should be an impact player for us,” he said. “Whether she plays along the back line, in the midfield or up front, she’ll provide toughness and hopefully a bunch of goals.

“She has great pace and brings a strong, physical presence to the field.”

As a junior, Wawrek netted 18 goals with three assists. She plays club for Gulf Coast United.

KAYLE VINCENT

Vincent is a midfielder who looks to connect with her teammates when getting in on the attack.

“She’s a box-to-box midfielder,” he said. “She’s left footed with good skill and good vision.”

Vincent scored five goals with four assists as a junior.

Vincent plays club for Gulf Coast United.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

PRCC had a successful debut under Madsen. The Wildcats claimed the MACJC South Division title, advanced to the tournament semifinals and finished the year 8-4-2. Following the season three Wildcats moved on to the next level: Zigi Ahortor (Accra, Ghana) signed with Jackson State, Shelby Harrington (Oak Grove) signed with the Mississippi University for Women and Maddie Beets (Long Beach) inked with William Carey.

2020-21 SEASON

The Wildcats will open their revised 2020-21 schedule at home March 29 against Hinds. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The remainder of the schedule will be announced at a later date.