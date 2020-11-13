Low cost care for pets at the park

The Pearl River County SPCA will be offering a low cost shot clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., that will be offering shots and microchips at Jack Read Park.

The bi-annual Wellness in the Park event had to be canceled in the spring due to COVID-19, said SPCA President Shari Jones.

“Wellness in the park is a great opportunity for families or individuals who are low income to bring their dogs or cats to the shot clinic to get immunizations,” said Jones.

The shot clinic will offer rabies shots, microchips, cat wellness shots, kitten series, dog wellness, puppy series, Bordetella vaccines and heartworm tests. The prices for services range from $8 for rabies shots or single adult shots to $30 for puppy or kitten series. The event is cash only.

Treats and drinks will also be for sale along with raffle tickets for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

Preventing heartworm in dogs is especially important in this region, said Jones.

“Heartworm is more prevalent in the south with all the mosquitos because it is a mosquito borne disease or illness,” she said. “It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to give your dog heartworms, so it’s really important to keep on heartworm prevention.”

The shelter also has low cost spay and neuter coupons available, at $30 per cat and $50 per dog. Originally the prices were $60 and $80.

All pets at the event need to be on a leash or in a carrier.

Face masks do need to be worn at the event. Unlike in previous years, attendees will not be able to interact directly with the veterinarian. SPCA employees will take the pets from the person in line to the veterinarian, to help protect her health.

“Previously, individuals had access to the veterinarian and could ask questions. That’s not going to be possible with this one,” said Jones.

SPCA employees will assist the elderly or those with an abundance of animals by going to their vehicle.