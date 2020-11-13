Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 13, 2020

Cayenne Louise Neal, 28, homeless; arrested Oct. 26, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

William Jonathan Wayman, 34, 295 Slade Woodward Rd., Poplarville; arrested Oct. 26, for failure to comply and two felony counts of child exploitation.

Daniel Wayne Tate, 38, 1525 Magnolia St., Slidell, La.; arrested Nov. 1, for trespassing.

Jonathan Eric Everett, 24, 14061 Pleasant Hill Rd.; arrested Nov. 3, for three counts of contempt of court.

Tina Melinda Walters, 30, 34 Blue Bird Dr., Poplarville; arrested Nov. 3, for possession of paraphernalia and two counts of contempt of court.

Austen Allen McNay, 25, 23 Oak View, Carriere; arrested Nov. 3, for trespassing, resisting arrest by fleeing and probation violation.

Patrick Jay Logan, 41, 3 Dogwood Dr., Carriere; arrested Nov. 4, for failure to register as a sex offender.

Stephen Carl Robertson, 53, 24 Joe R. Lee Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 4, for no insurance, no driver’s license and DUI refused test.

Steven Cole Dillard, 21, 32 McNeill Henleyfield Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 6, for petit larceny and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Sims Patrick Morris, 27, 292 Old Creek Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 6, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Shannon Eric Mitchell, 42, 1800 Adcox Rd.; arrested Nov. 7, for probation violation.

Steven Michael Gallodoro, 22, 93 Covered Bridge Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 7, for public drunk/profanity and possession of beer/wine in a dry county.

Michael Dexter Mitchell, 22, 201 Redmond Rd., Lumberton; arrested Nov. 7, for public drunk/profanity and possession of beer/wine in a dry county.

David Guy Seevers, 45, 201 S. Teague St.; arrested Nov. 12, for credit card fraud.