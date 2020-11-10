November 12, 2020

American Legion will host free meal for veterans

By Cathy Cook

Published 11:42 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020

American Legion Post 73 in Picayune will be hosting a free Thanksgiving style meal for veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The meal is free to all veterans and their spouses, said American Legion Operations Manager Jennifer Harvey. The meal is supported by the Sons of the American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary and is held annually, she said.

American Legion Post 73 is located at 2500 Union School Road, Picayune.

