Prep work ongoing by Norfolk Southern on rails, leading to intermittent closures

Workers with Norfolk Southern are preparing for a rail replacement project that will start in early 2021.

According to a statement from Jeff DeGraff with Norfolk Souther, that work is expected to begin on January 4. When the project kicks into full swing, crews will be replacing rails and repairing road crossings between Nicholson, and Derby, within Pearl River County.

“This is part of our on-going maintenance for our rail lines to make sure everything is structurally sound and safe,” DeGraff said in the statement.

Pearl River County residents may have noticed activity ongoing at railroad crossings in and around Picayune in preparation for that project. Currently crews are working to unload materials at various staging points for use when the project begins.

“We are also preparing crossings that will be worked on. This means we are going in now to dig up some asphalt, lay new rail in place and patching the areas. This way, when our larger crews come in, the new rail at the crossings are in place and ready to be attached. For now, we expect only minimal delays or closures as we move through the areas, maybe an hour or so,” DeGraff said in the statement. “When we get closer to the full project, we will have more communications about specific timelines and activities.”